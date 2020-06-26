Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 882.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.57. The company had a trading volume of 90,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,726. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

