Driver Group (LON:DRV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.63

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and traded as high as $53.00. Driver Group shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 11,342 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90.

About Driver Group (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

