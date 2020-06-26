Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,284 shares of company stock valued at $272,098. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

