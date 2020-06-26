Edgeless 1-Day Volume Tops $428.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $831,550.95 and $428.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

