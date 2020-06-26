Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,164,427 shares of company stock worth $175,530,418. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $274,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 28.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 124.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 657,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.40. 1,126,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,256. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $142.31.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

