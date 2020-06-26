Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$40.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a C$40.00 target price by research analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.75.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.04. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$15.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total transaction of C$846,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.35, for a total value of C$291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,272,690.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,915,860.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

