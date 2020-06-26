EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised their price objective on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.77. 2,563,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. EQT has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

