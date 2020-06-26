Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.78. 1,373,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 168.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $103.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $3,016,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,267,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,090 shares of company stock valued at $22,537,118. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Etsy by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.