EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETCMY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S stock remained flat at $$2.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

