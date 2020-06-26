EventChain (EVC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,670.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $189,947.45 and approximately $3,670.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.82 or 0.05024002 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031680 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012725 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004562 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.