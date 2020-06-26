Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Exponent reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti increased their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. Exponent has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $127,619.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,321.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,883. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,667,000 after buying an additional 93,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,212,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 373,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

