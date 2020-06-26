Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 578,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,022,324. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

