First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DVOL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,693. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.