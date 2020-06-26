First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 30th

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,825. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

