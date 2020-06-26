First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of FMK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128. First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

