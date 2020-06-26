First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $36.77.

