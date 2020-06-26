First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of FTXO stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $17.13. 14,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

