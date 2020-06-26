First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $63.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11.

