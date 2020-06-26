Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.04. 118,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

