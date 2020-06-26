FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives $53.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.
FLIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.
In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 51,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
