FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives $53.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

FLIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 44.0% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 129,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 191.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 51,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

