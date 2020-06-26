General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.52. 29,316,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,869,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.