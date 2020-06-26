GeyserCoin Price Reaches $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $17,725.85 and $148.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,232,439 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

