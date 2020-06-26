Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.60

Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.63. Gfinity shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 8,130,730 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

