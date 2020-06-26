Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.63. Gfinity shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 8,130,730 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Gfinity alerts:

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.