GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$29.50

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$27.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.53) by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$931.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$891.20 million.

