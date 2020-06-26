Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th.
Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 294.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.
NASDAQ GBCI traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $33.56. 11,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.07.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.