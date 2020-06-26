Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 294.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $33.56. 11,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.