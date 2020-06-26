GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.17. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

