Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,583,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,670,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after buying an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Shares of GPN traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

