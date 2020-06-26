Global Social Chain (GSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $27,478.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, Indodax, OKEx and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.01844219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00171632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00111433 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,225,603 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

