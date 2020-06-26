GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.08

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and traded as low as $27.95. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 38,240 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on NILSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

