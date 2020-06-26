Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.35

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $3.13. Graincorp shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 2,632,183 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $752.94 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Graincorp (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Graincorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graincorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.