Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 387 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

NYSE COF traded down $5.87 on Friday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 232,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

