Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.79. 3,691,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

