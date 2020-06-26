Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $193,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 51,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 584,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 190,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 486,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,437. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

