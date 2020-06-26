Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $41.69 on Friday, hitting $1,399.64. 1,017,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,591. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,413.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,353.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

