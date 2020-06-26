Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $175,634,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,757,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after buying an additional 1,474,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,395,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after buying an additional 942,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.84.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. 2,099,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

