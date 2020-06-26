Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $150,005.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,073 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,418 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $145.97. 592,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,790. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.84.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

