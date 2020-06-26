Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.04. 2,008,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.95. The company has a market cap of $308.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Insiders sold a total of 252,364 shares of company stock worth $76,369,776 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

