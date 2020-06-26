Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,220,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 245,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $62.06. 49,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,762. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

