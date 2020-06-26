Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,727,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,122,036. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

