Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 2,108 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,002,000 after acquiring an additional 422,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,836,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,410,000 after buying an additional 276,081 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,594,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,996,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $299,294,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 810,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.63. The company had a trading volume of 274,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.23. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,933. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

