Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 4,071 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after buying an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,386,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $286,821,000 after buying an additional 797,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.04.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,927 shares of company stock worth $11,151,473. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. The company had a trading volume of 306,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,934. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $247.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

