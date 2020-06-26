Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 8,372 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,763,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.74. 33,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,133. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

