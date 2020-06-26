Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 894 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,769. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.70. 43,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

