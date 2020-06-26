GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.33). GTT Communications posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of GTT Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 88,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 11,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,401. The company has a market cap of $481.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.61. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

