Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 1,267 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,845,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,355,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.