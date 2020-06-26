Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 311 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PEP stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,309. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.