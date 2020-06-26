Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 448 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after buying an additional 6,230,902 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after buying an additional 2,807,919 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

