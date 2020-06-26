Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 318.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $38,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 73.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. 142,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

