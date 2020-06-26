Hayden Royal LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 99.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,983,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,568 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 450,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. 742,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,273,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

